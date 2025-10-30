Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Comcast by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $348,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

