Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Melius Research began coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

