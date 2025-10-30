Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Shares of 2,784 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after buying an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

