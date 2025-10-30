Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.