Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 787 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $553.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $578.08 and its 200 day moving average is $567.52. The company has a market cap of $500.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

