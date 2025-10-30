Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $553.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $500.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial set a $638.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

