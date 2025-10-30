Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 551 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

American Electric Power stock opened at $122.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

