7,971 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 953,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 422,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.