7,971 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 953,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 422,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

