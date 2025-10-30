1,516 Shares in Blackstone Inc. $BX Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

BX opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.71%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

