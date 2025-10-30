Motco Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Motco lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $368.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $372.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.12 and a 200-day moving average of $325.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

