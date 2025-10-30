L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.63.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $286.98 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.62.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

