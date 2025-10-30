Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

