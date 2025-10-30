Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.25 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.63.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $286.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.25 and a 200-day moving average of $260.62.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

