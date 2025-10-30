Rossby Financial LCC Acquires 420 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 477.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $264.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $428.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

