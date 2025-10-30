Spire Wealth Management Sells 67,282 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,282 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

