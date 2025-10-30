Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,353 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $75,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after buying an additional 245,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,495,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.07.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $345.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200-day moving average of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

