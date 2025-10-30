Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $63.59 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $63,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

MAR stock opened at $263.12 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

