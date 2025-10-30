Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $54,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

