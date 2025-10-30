Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

