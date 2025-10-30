Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $211.27 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average is $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

