Emerald Advisers LLC Has $503,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.75.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $465.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.96 and its 200 day moving average is $531.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,025.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,265 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.98, for a total transaction of $3,694,289.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 513,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,509,032.68. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,641,332. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

