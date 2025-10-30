JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JEPQ stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.