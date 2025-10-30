Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $94.52 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.