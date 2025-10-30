Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 340 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,367,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,123,000 after acquiring an additional 141,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

