Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $84,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,796 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

