Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255,501 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.25% of NRG Energy worth $77,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 289.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after acquiring an additional 760,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.1%

NRG Energy stock opened at $178.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.