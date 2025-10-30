HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $577.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

