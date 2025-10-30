One Day In July LLC Sells 253 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

One Day In July LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%
NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.39 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
