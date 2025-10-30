Carret Asset Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 197.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

NYSE:ALL opened at $189.87 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

