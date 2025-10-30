Field & Main Bank Has $955,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

