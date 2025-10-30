Field & Main Bank Sells 155 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 57.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.81.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $241.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $249.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

