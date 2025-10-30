Atria Investments Inc Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 707,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

