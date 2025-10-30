Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $19,278,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NOW opened at $911.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $920.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $946.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,131.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,980 shares of company stock worth $16,049,017. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.