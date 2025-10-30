Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
