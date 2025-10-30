Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

