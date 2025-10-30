Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 434.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,295.92 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,312.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2,368.78.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,799.12.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

