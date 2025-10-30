PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 175.8% during the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $167.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

