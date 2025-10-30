Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,161 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $128,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $833.00 to $1,084.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.12.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,100.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,199.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,192.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

