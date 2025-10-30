Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

BTC opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

