Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4,682.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $293.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

