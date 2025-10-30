New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 81.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.6% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 60,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

DexCom Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.18 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

