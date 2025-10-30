American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.31.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

