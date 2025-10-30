D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $175.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.03. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.