New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

