Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.