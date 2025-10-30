Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

