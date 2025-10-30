FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 820,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

