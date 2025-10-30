Assetmark Inc. Purchases 361,626 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,626 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $63,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,076,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 519.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 3,081,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,029,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

