WNY Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after purchasing an additional 639,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,007,000 after purchasing an additional 271,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215,589 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

