Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.8947.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
NTRA stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. Natera has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $198.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.74.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
